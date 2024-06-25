Davido has hinted at the possibility of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, contesting for the president of Nigeria after leaving office

The afrobeat singer made the revelation at his wedding venue with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chioma

Davido, in a video shared by Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the PDP, described the Osun state governor as the future president of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Island, Lagos - Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke could be nursing presidential ambition after his tenure in the southwest state as his nephew, David Adeleke, popularly referred to as Davido, described him as the future president of Nigeria.

Davido, a popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, addressed the Osun governor at his wedding venue with Chioma Rowland, also known as Chef Chioma.

Davido refers to Governor Adeleke of Osun as future Nigeria's president Photo Credit: aadeleke_01, davido

Source: Instagram

Chivido 2024: How Davido greeted Governor Adeleke

In the trending video shared by Dele Momodu, a spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, Davido hails his uncle, Governor Adeleke.

When he saw Governor Adeleke, the "Unavailable" crooner hailed his uncle and said, "Imole! Asiwaju of Ede land. Future president."

The afrobeat singer Davido glamorously married Chioma, an Imo state damsel who has been his long-time girlfriend and baby mama.

History of Davido, Adeleke's family in Osun

Davido is an influential musician in Nigeria whose family has built a political dynasty in Osun state since Isiaka Adeleke, the first elected governor of the Southwest state.

Governor Adeleke defeated the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola in a historic poll due to the political dynasty built by the first Adeleke.

Today, the Adeleke family in Nigeria is making waves in politics, music, business, and academia.

The family was also popular because of the philanthropic acts they were known for, particularly among the people of Osun State.

See the video of the moment here:

First Lady position: Governor Adeleke's two wives fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke's wives, displayed some dramatic scenes in Osun state.

The two wives of the governor were reportedly claiming the first lady's seat as they prepared to welcome Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

Different posters from the two wives have surfaced online welcoming the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

Source: Legit.ng