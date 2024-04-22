Governor Ademola Adeleke's two wives created dramatic scenes and printed separate posters to welcome Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria.

This is as the two wives, Mrs Titilola Adeleke and Amb. Arelu Ngozi Adeleke were observed presenting themselves as the state's first lady.

In a social media post seen by Legit.ng, two distinct posters were printed in the names of the two wives of the governor to welcome the first lady of Nigeria to the state.

The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu was expected to be in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Tuesday, April 23, for a groundbreaking Alternative High School for Girls ceremony at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road.

See the posters here:

Source: Legit.ng