Olusegun Obasanjo's outfit at an event has generated a heated reaction in the polity as many singled out one out

A video of Nigeria's former president rocking a cap with Tinubu's emblem has gone viral and captured the attention of many on the social media platform X

In reaction, many noted that the elder statesman is working for President Tinubu and a few said: "Baba don chop corn"

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has got many talking in the polity as he is seen at an event wearing a cap with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's emblem.

In the video making the rounds online, Obasanjo was captured wearing a cap with President Tinubu’s insignia, which surprised many Nigerians.

An X user shared the video on his page on Thursday, June 13 and tweeted:

"No be President Tinubu signature cap logo be this for Obasanjo head ?? Abi na my eyes."

But What does the logo on Tinubu’s cap mean?

As reported by Legit.ng, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, said that the meaning of the sign on President Bola Tinubu's signature cap is "the sign of loosed chain".

Nigerians react as Obasanjo wears cap with Tinubu's emblem

Many Nigerians took to the comment section and reacted to the video. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

"Baba don chop corn."

"Baba don chop corn."

@Montero1016 tweeted:

"Abi OBJ sef dey that film where they hyped Obi to destroy Atiku's votes? Anything is possible in politics o."

"The game is the game."

"The game is the game."

@AmodaOgunlere replied:

"Everybody don leave Peter Obi behind."

"That Baba na crook."

"That Baba na crook."

@Olabisioflagos tweeted:

"Peter Obi was the pawn in the game. Doyin Okupe, Pat Utomi, Obj all played him."

APC blasts Obasanjo for criticizing Tinubu's govt

In another report by Legit.ng, the ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Obasanjo's disapproval of the President Tinubu-led administration’s policies.

The ex-president earlier faulted Tinubu’s decision to remove petroleum subsidy and float the naira.

In a statement released to journalists on Sunday, May 26, by Kehinde Akinyemi, his special assistant on media, Obasanjo said although Tinubu’s policies were necessary, they were poorly executed.

