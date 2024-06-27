The Lagos state police command has confirmed the death of former Chief Executive Officer of Konga, Nick Imudia

The former boss of one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants reportedly took his own life by jumping from the balcony of his apartment

Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said Imudia committed the tragic act in the Lekki area of Lagos state on Tuesday evening, June 25

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lekki, Lagos state - A former Chief Executive Officer of Konga, Nick Imudia, has reportedly taken his life by jumping from the balcony of his apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened on Tuesday evening, June 25.

Police confirm the tragic incident Photo credit:@cbngov_akin1/@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The deceased hails from the Ika South local government area of Delta state.

As reported by The Nation, the deceased was said to have called his United States-based brother to give him instructions on how to distribute his wealth.

Imudia also called his young daughter to inform her that he would always be there for her.

The businessman’s friends, family and associates are still in shock as to what could have led to Imudia taking his life, The Punch reports.

The state Police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the tragic incident on Thursday, June 27.

Hundeyin said:

“Yes, it is true. He committed the act on June 25.”

Legit.ng recalls that tragedy struck in Moshalashi Road, Egan, in the Igando area of Lagos state after a man took his life over house rent.

The deceased, who was identified as Baale or Radical killed himself over his inability to pay N60,000 house rent. Baale was confirmed dead in the hospital after drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be an insecticide.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

Man takes own life after losing N2.5m to betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, took his own life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Before taking his own, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he was going to meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng