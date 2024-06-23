Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma have left fans greatly anticipating their wedding with new photos

The DMW boss shook the internet after posting a series of pre-wedding photos on his Instagram page

In no time, the couple’s celebrity colleagues and fans trooped to his comment section to drool over the photos

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma have finally unveiled their pre-wedding photos.

On the evening of June 23, 2024, Davido took to his official Instagram page to share professional photos of himself and Chioma as a couple ahead of their big day.

Fans go gaga as Davido and Chioma finally release pre-wedding photos. Photos: @davido

Recall that Davido and Chioma are getting set to wed on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria, and fans have been anticipating new information about the upcoming nuptials.

Davido shared the pre-wedding photos on his page accompanied by a caption with their wedding hashtag, #Chivido2024. See the photos below:

Fans react to Davido and Chioma’s pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from excited Nigerians about Davido and Chioma’s pre-wedding photos. Read some of them below:

Davido's dad lands in private jet for son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido announced on social media that his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had arrived in Lagos for his wedding.

With only two days to the big event, the Grammy-nominated music star took to his official social media pages to share videos of his billionaire father landing from his jet for the nuptials.

In one of his posts, the door of his father’s private jet, one of the biggest in the world, was left open for the billionaire to disembark.

