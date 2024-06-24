The Southern Governors Forum, comprising 17 governors from Nigeria's South-West, South-South, and South-East geopolitical zones, is currently convening in Abeokuta

The forum aims to address pressing issues impacting the southern region and Nigeria as a whole

The meeting underscores the importance of regional collaboration in tackling national challenges

The Southern Governors Forum, a collective body representing the 17 governors from Nigeria's South-West, South-South, and South-East geopolitical zones, is currently holding a crucial meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The forum aims to discuss and address a range of issues impacting the southern region and the nation as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu did not disclose explicit details of the meeting in his message. Image: X/@jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The governors' meeting underscores the importance of regional collaboration and unity in tackling the multifaceted challenges facing Nigeria today.

With representatives from all southern states, the forum provides a platform for coordinated efforts and collective decision-making.

The meeting has in attendance Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and other southern state leaders.

Topics of discussion

One of the primary topics that would be on the agenda is security, as the southern regions continue to face various security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes.

The governors are expected to deliberate on new strategies and policies to enhance security and protect their citizens.

Economic development will also a key focus of the meeting. The governors aim to explore ways to boost economic growth in their regions, leveraging their unique resources and potentials.

Discussions will likely include infrastructure development, investment promotion, and enhancing the ease of doing business to attract more investors.

Another significant issue is the need for fiscal federalism and the devolution of powers. The governors have consistently advocated for greater autonomy and control over resources within their states.

This meeting provides an opportunity to further these discussions and present a united front on this critical matter.

Climate change impact

Environmental concerns, particularly those related to climate change and its impact on the southern regions, might also be on the agenda.

The governors are expected to discuss strategies for sustainable development and disaster management to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Southwest governors adopt new Yoruba anthem

In another report, the six Southwest governors have unanimously adopted the “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song as the Southwest (Yoruba) anthem.

The Chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement on Monday, June 10.

Source: Legit.ng