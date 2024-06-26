Kano's new commissioner of police, Salman Garba, has dispelled the claim that he was a blood relation of the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

Garba, who addressed journalists at the force headquarters on Wednesday, June 26, said this will be the first time he will be hearing the report

The new police commissioner added that he was in the state to work for everyone regardless of their religion and ethnicity while vowing to remain neutral in the Bayero vs Muhammadu Sanusi II tussle

Kano - Salman Garba, the new commissioner of police in Kano, has explained that he was in the state to continue his service to Nigeria and not to take sides in the royal tussle between Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The newly deployed police boss explained why he would not be partial to the royal tussle when responding to questions from journalists on Wednesday, June 26.

According to The Nation, there are reports that Garba and the deposed Bayero have blood ties because the former was from Kwara state, the country home of the deposed emir's mother.

Kano police commissioner denies connection with Bayero

But the new commissioner, who spoke at the force headquarters in Bompai, said this would be the first time he would hear about his blood connection with the deposed Bayero. He added that his mission in the state was to serve everyone, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity.

His statement reads in part:

“First and foremost, I am a Nigerian, and I am here to serve Nigerians. The news of me belonging to the same family as Bayero is new to me; this is the first time I have heard it. For me, I will do my best for Kano.”

He then expressed his commitment to the public to ensure effective security measures in the state while acknowledging the outstanding record of his predecessor, AIG Ussain Gumel.

