Lagos, Nigeria - Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrated his birthday today, June 25, with a heartfelt message of gratitude and renewed commitment to the state’s residents.

In a statement marking his special day, Governor Sanwo-Olu reflected on his journey and expressed appreciation for the support that has propelled him forward in his role as the leader of Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrates birthday with promises to Lagosians Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The Lagos governor took to his social media X handle, @jidesanwoolu, to mark his birthday.

He said:

"As I mark this special day, I am thankful for the amazing journey that has led me to this moment.

"Being the Governor of Lagos State is an immense privilege, and I am grateful for the chance to make a positive impact in the lives of our citizens."

Governor Sanwo-Olu took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the people of Lagos and his dedicated team.

Reflecting on the progress and challenges ahead, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of continued hard work and collaboration.

His words:

"I want to express my appreciation to everyone who has supported me, from my hardworking team to the wonderful people of Lagos.

"Your unwavering support and belief in our shared vision are the hallmark of our successes."

"Here’s to another year of hard work, progress, and making Lagos a shining example of excellence," he said. "Together, we will keep moving forward, stronger than ever before."

The governor, however, pledged to transform Lagos into a modern, resilient, and inclusive city.

"As we look ahead, I promise to remain dedicated to our shared goals.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Lagos remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for all its residents."

Many have also taken to social media to extend their best wishes and commend Governor Sanwo-Olu for his leadership and vision.

Tinubu felicitates with Sanwo-Olu

Also, as reported by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), President Bola Tinubu congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on his birthday.

The president prayed for many more years in good health for the governor and wished him more wisdom and energy in his service to Lagos State and the nation.

