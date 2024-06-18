The Nigerian social media space has been washed over the last few hours with stunning images from the ongoing Ojude Oba day in Ijebu Ode

Clips of an array of beautiful colours and stunning Aso-Oke styles have gripped the headlines across the Nigerian social media space

Photos of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniels, and many illustrious sons of Ijebu stepping out for the Ojude Oba celebrations have gone viral

One of Nigeria's most famous festivals, especially when it is held in Yorubaland, is the Ojude Oba celebration that takes place on the third day of every Eid El-Adha, popularly known in local parlance as "Ileya."

Clips from the 2024 Ojude Oba Day have rented the air across the Nigerian social media space as the magnificence of Yoruba culture, fashion, and Owanbe vibes were displayed for the world to see and revel in once again.

Images from the 2024 Ojude Oba day celebration trend on social media. Photo credit: @poojamedia/@theniyifagbemi

Politicians celebs storm Ojude Oba Day celebrations

Images of some popular faces who are indigenes of Ijebu Ode have been seen sharing images of themselves attending the Ojude Oba Day festival.

Some of the most famous faces at the Ijebu stadium attending the Ojude Oba celebration was the incumbent Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun. The former governor of the state Otunba Gbenga Daniel who is also an Ijebu man was also sighted at the festivities.

Celebrities like Femi Branch, Wumi Toriola and many others were also sighted in some of the trending clips.

Legit.ng recalls writing about the Yoruba festival of glam and fashion.

See some of the trending images from the 2024 Ojude Oba day making the rounds:

Here are more clips making the rounds:

Reactions trailed trending images from Ojude Day

See some of the trending reactions that have trailed images from the 2024 Ojude Oba Day celebrations:

@pinkcocco:

"Proud Omo ilu moment."

@_maudleen:

"Make up artists will make enough money with all this beauty."

@h_oo_p_e:

"These are the rich aunties."

@ranmolt:

"Very colorful, very classy and elegant."

@a.b.b.y.g.a.l:

"Makeup artists and tailors in Ogun state fed good this season."

@victoriaadejoh5:

"These are the real mommies of Lagos."

@the_shadesandextra1:

"I trust my people EVERYWHERE IS BLOCKED TODAY."

@mskayla__22:

"The amount of gbese wey pple put themselves in that day ehn make we no go there."

@emmanuelsegara:

"If style was a tribe, and fashion was a culture, leave it for the Yorubas."

@iamstepee:

"Leave anything aso-ebi and party for Yoruba."

@bimsel_c:

"They didn’t come to play this year at all!!"

@tanikay20:

"Colourful, beautiful sophisticated,classy and elegant women... Yoruba is Rich in everything."

