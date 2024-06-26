PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election and former vice president Atiku Abubakar has departed Nigeria for Europe

Paul Ibe, the spokesperson to Atiku, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, June 26, adding that it was a short business trip

According to Ibe, Atiku was accompanied to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja by friends and associates and would soon be back in the country

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and ex-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has left Nigeria for Europe for a business trip.

The spokesperson to the former PDP candidate, Paul Ibe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 26, adding that Atiku left the country at about 11 am via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Atiku departs Nigeria to Europe on a short business trip Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Why Atiku travelled to Europe

According to Ibe, the business trip Atiku embarked upon was a short one but did not specify when the former vice president would return to the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement reads in part:

"The former Vice President departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 11 AM on Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2024, for his first port of call.

"He was accompanied to the airport by family members, friends, and associates."

Atiku visited ex-President Buhari

This is coming barely five days since the former vice president visited the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari to pay Sallah homage to the former general at his country home in Daura, Katsina state.

While the leading opposition figure had said his visit to Buhari, who is a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was to pay the Nigerian leader a deserved respect, many political observers have said it was a permutation ahead of the 2027 election.

One influential figure who commented on the development was Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth Senate.

See the statement here:

Source: Legit.ng