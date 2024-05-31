The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is expected to lead the two rakat Friday prayers today at the Emir’s palace Friday mosque

This was announced in a statement signed by Danburan Kano, on Thursday, May 30, although a contradictory public notice surfaced

Tension has increased in the ancient city amid conflicting orders and counter-directives amid the tussle over who the bonafide Emir of Kano is

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Anxiety has been noticed among Kano residents as the reinstated Emir of the ancient city, Muhammadu Sanusi II is expected to lead the Jumu'ah (Friday congregational prayer).

This was announced in a statement signed by Danburan of Kano on Thursday evening, May 30.

Some online posts claim Emir Aminu Bayero is scheduled to lead the Friday prayers at the central mosque, rather than Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II. Photo credits: @masarautarkano, @tudunwada_mi

Source: Twitter

The statement issued by Danburan of Kano invited residents to come and listen to the sermon to be delivered by Sanusi.

Similarly, another statement from an aide of the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero invited residents to join him at the emir’s palace Friday mosque to observe the Jumu’at prayer.

It stated that the movement to the emir’s palace mosque starts at 12.30 pm, Friday, May 31.

Sanusi leads juma’at prayer in Kano

On Friday, May 24, Sanusi, the reinstated Emir of Kano, led the Juma’at prayer for Muslims at the Government House in Kano.

This came shortly after Governor Abba Yusuf presented Sanusi with the official letter of appointment, confirming him as the new Emir of Kano, during a ceremony at Africa House.

Read more Kano-related news

NBA reacts as courts give conflicting orders on Sanusi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) condemned the conduct of counsel and judges involved in issuing conflicting court orders on the contended stool of the Emir of Kano.

The NBA said their actions have brought shame and ridicule to the legal profession.

Source: Legit.ng