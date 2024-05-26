Some residents of Gaya who oppose the disbandment of their emirate, on Sunday, May 26, trooped to the streets, protesting the repeal of the Kano emirates council law 2019

The recent repeal of the law by the Kano house of assembly and its subsequent assent by Governor Abba Yusuf has sparked controversies among the residents across the state

The abolished law, initially established by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje led to the creation of additional four new emirates comprising Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi after the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II in 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - Protesters on Sunday, May 26, demonstrated on the streets of Gaya, one of the five emirates affected by the repealed Kano emirates council law.

According to Daily Trust, the dethroned Emir vacated the palace at midnight on Thursday, May 23.

Protests have been reported in a scrapped emirate of Kano state. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Channels Television also noted the protest.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Check out a video showing the dissatisfied residents below:

On Sunday morning, May 26, some supporters of the town reportedly protested the lawmakers and Governor Abba Yusuf's decision.

There was no sign of any form of violence in the town as there was the presence of armed security personnel.

Wielding placards and chanting anti-government songs, the disgruntled residents alleged injustice, saying the dissolution of the emirate has a political undertone.

One of the placards read:

“The political marginalisation is too much leave our emirate to exist."

Power tussle in Kano emirates

There has been palpable tension in Kano since the state government reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir.

Following the dethronement of Aminu Ado Bayero and at least four other emirs, Sanusi will now oversee all of Kano.

Read more Kano-related news

Kano emirate: Islamic scholars hail judiciary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Islamic scholars and clerics in Kano state commended the judiciary and security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace and order in the Kano emirate crisis.

The scholars made their position known in a statement jointly signed by Khalifa Sheik Lawi Atiku Sanka, Khalifa Nal Abdulkadir Ramadan, Prof Abdullahi Pakistan, Mallam Yusuf Ahmad Gabari, Mal Lawan Abubakar Triumph, Sheik Mal Mohd Bakari, Imam Usaini Yakubu Rano, Imam Jamilu Abubakar and Professor Ibrahim Muazzam Maibushira.

Source: Legit.ng