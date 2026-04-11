The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced scheduled preventive maintenance at Karu Transmission Substation

Power supply will be interrupted in several Abuja communities on April 11 and April 12, 2026

TCN assures residents that electricity will be restored immediately after each day’s maintenance work

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja Region, has announced that its maintenance crew will carry out annual preventive maintenance on the 100/110MVA and 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers at the Karu Transmission Substation.

Find the scheduled dates and times below:

TCN conducts preventive maintenance at Karu Transmission Substation to ensure reliable electricity supply. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Saturday, April 11, 2026 : Maintenance will run from 9am to 4pm.

: Maintenance will run from 9am to 4pm. Sunday, April 12, 2026: Maintenance will also run from 9am to 4pm.

Areas affected by power outage

Saturday, April 11, 2026 : Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo, Karshi and surrounding areas will experience a seven-hour outage.

: Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo, Karshi and surrounding areas will experience a seven-hour outage. Sunday, April 12, 2026: Gwagwalape, Maraba, Ado, New Nyanya, Old Karu Road, MTN Estate, Ruga Jule and surrounding areas will face a seven-hour outage.

Power supply will be restored immediately after the completion of maintenance work each day.

Official statement

Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of TCN, stated:

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja Region, wishes to notify the public that its maintenance crew will carry out annual preventive maintenance on the 100/110MVA and 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers at Karu Transmission Substation.

"The maintenance exercise will commence this morning, 11th April, and on Sunday, 12th April 2026, from 9am to 4pm each day. Consequently, on Saturday, 11th April 2026, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to off-take electricity supply to Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Orozo, Karshi and environs for seven hours.

"On Sunday, 12th April 2026, supply to Gwagwalape, Maraba, Ado, New Nyanya, Old Karu Road, MTN Estate, Ruga Jule and environs will be interrupted for seven hours only.

"Power supply will be restored immediately after completion of the maintenance work each day. TCN apologises for any inconvenience this will cause electricity consumers in the affected areas and assures that the exercise is necessary to sustain reliable bulk power delivery.”

"This preventive maintenance is part of TCN’s commitment to ensuring reliable electricity supply in Abuja and its environs. Consumers are advised to plan accordingly for the scheduled outages."

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is a government-owned utility responsible for electricity transmission across Nigeria. It operates and maintains the national grid, ensuring bulk power delivery from generation companies to distribution companies.

TCN restores electricity supply immediately after completing daily maintenance work at Karu Substation. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

TCN plays a vital role in stabilising electricity supply by managing substations, transmission lines, and transformers nationwide.

See the X post below:

Nigeria loses N8bn monthly to transmission failures

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s electricity sector loses between N5 billion and N8 billion every month due to transmission inefficiencies, according to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Abdu Bello.

Bello disclosed this on Wednesday during NISO’s first anniversary event held in Utako, Abuja, where he outlined key reforms and operational progress recorded since the agency was established.

As reported by PUNCH, Bello stated that the operator inherited significant transmission losses at inception, with the loss factor nearing 10 per cent, resulting in substantial financial setbacks for the sector.

Source: Legit.ng