May Edochie has shared a plush video of her lavish vacation in Ghana as a pre-birthday gift to herself

In the video, she was assisted by two men as she stepped into a waterfall in Ghana, ready to receive a massage

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with fans dragging Yul Edochie over his posts about women and marriage

Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s ex-wife has shared a plush video of her vacation in Ghana.

In the caption of her post, the mother of three stated that it was her pre-birthday celebration, as she decided to visit Ghana and enjoy the soothing sounds of nature.

Reactions as May Edochie flaunts lavish Ghana vacation amid Yul’s drama. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the recording, she was seen being assisted by two men as she stepped into the Asenema Waterfall, ready to receive a massage. Beds decorated with white sheets were arranged at the waterfall, while May Edochie was led toward one of them.

Fans taunt Yul over May’s video

Reacting, fans of the actress hyped her and encouraged her to enjoy her life even if her marriage did not work out.

They also dragged her ex-husband over some of the quotes he has been sharing online about women and respect. According to them, May’s video helped them understand why Yul suddenly became philosophical.

May Edochie sharesd video as she goes on vacation in Ghana. Photo credit@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

They further taunted him, saying he was lucky May did not share the full video of her massage, which was carried out by men in Ghana. They added that he should rest, especially as he already has another partner and children with her.

Fans continued to hail May Edochie, saying she has moved on and become a better version of herself after the crash of her marriage to the actor.

Recall that for a couple of days now, Yul Edochie has been sharing nuggets online about women, marriage, and respect. He also shared a post about his father, which many people frowned at.

Here is May Edochie's Instagram video below:

What fans said about May Edochie's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the movie star as she enjoys in Ghana. Here are some of the comments below:

@osejuruoyi commented:

"yuledochie now I understand your post about respect. You get luck say she no post the full video, life no suppose hard.'

@benithas_fashion_hub wrote:

"May we never marry someone that will stop us from fulfilling our destiny Amen."

@oginidibunka shared:

"So nah this Ghana massage pepper Yuliana."

@quin_dian reacted:

"Ohh I see why that man been dey cry yesterday."

@ada_ikenga wrote:

"No wonder the recent outburst. Nwanyioma enjoy your life abeg."

@angelstouch_fashion said:

"Now I understand why them dey drop respect quote, heart attack choke. Nnem golibe, what was meant to break you made you."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

May

Source: Legit.ng