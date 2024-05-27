Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II was reinstated on Friday, May 24 in the best interest of the state

The Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said this in a statement on Monday, May 27

Dantiye said Kano state remained peaceful despite pockets of public disturbance perpetrated by some miscreants following the abolishment of four emirates

Kano state - The Kano state government has explained why the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II was reinstated on Friday, May 24.

The Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said Sanusi’s reinstatement was done in the best interest of Kano state.

Sanusi's reinstatement was done in the best interest of the state. Photo credit: Abba Yusuf/Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, Dantiye made this known in a statement on Monday, May 27.

“It also behoves to reiterate that the decision by the administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf to legally abrogate the emirates and reinstate the 14th Emir of Kano State was made after careful consideration of the best interests of the state. The move has been welcomed by a significant portion of the populace who understands and cherishes the long-term benefits of a unified emirate structure.”

The commissioner said the state government had noted “the grossly exaggerated violent protests” in some parts of the state,

Dantiye added that some political actors were manipulating the situation to create chaos and unrest in Kano state.

He further stated that those elements were using the media to spread false narratives and incite public disorder.

“Their actions and those of their agents are not representative of the genuine feelings of the citizens of Kano State but are instead driven by selfish ulterior motives.

