The federal government said over 25 out of 65 ambassador-designates have received agreement from host countries

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigeria plans a three-day induction for new ambassadors starting April 27

Ebienfa said ambassadors will be deployed post-induction, ensuring no nominee remains unposted

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 25 of the 65 ambassador-designates appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have received agrément from host countries.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigeria will deploy ambassadors to foreign missions following the receipt of agrément from more than 25 host countries.

Ebienfa said significant progress had been made in the accreditation process required before envoys are posted abroad.

As reported by The Punch, Ebienfa made this known on Friday, April 17, 2026, while addressing newsmen on current developments and Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

“We have received agreements from over 25 countries where ambassador-designates have been sent. We are receiving agreements every day, and before the date of induction, we will receive even more.

“Plans have been concluded for a three-day induction programme from the 27th to the 29th of this month, noting that deployment would begin immediately after the exercise.”

The ministry spokesperson disclosed that ambassadors who have secured agrément would proceed to their respective postings after the induction.

Ebiefa, however, said some missions may still await final clearances.

According to Ebiefa, the agreements, known as agrément, represent formal consent from receiving countries after due diligence on Nigeria’s nominees.

“We are going to talk to them about how to conduct themselves, how to host official engagements, how to advertise the country very well, for our own benefits.”

Ebienfa said no ambassador-designates would be left without a posting at the end of the process while responding to inquiries on rejection by host countries.

“Out of the 65 ambassadors-designate, we have over seventy plus embassies, so it is not every slot that is filled already, so even if someone is rejected by country, there is the possibility that they will be accepted in Country B. So that is what the ministry is working with.”

Ambassadors-designate: Nigeria secures approval from 10 countries

Recall that President Tinubu's government gained approval for new ambassadors from 10 countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the ongoing process for additional agreements from other countries.

Ebienfa said the induction ceremony for ambassadors-designate will be announced by the presidency soon.

Did Germany reject Fani-Kayode as ambassador?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Femi Fani-Kayode denied claims of Germany rejecting his ambassadorial appointment over controversial statements.

In 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Fani-Kayode and 31 others as new ambassadors for Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, once a vocal government critic and opposition figure, is now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng