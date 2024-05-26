Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kano, Kano state - A senior special assistant on digital media to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state, has said a claim that the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, was at the Kano Emir's Palace, on Sunday afternoon, May 26, to accept royal greetings, was false.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imran Muhammad, had posted a 24-second video on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, suggesting that deposed Bayero received guests at the Kano Emir's palace. However, the governor's aide, through his verified handle, @babarh_, said it is fake.

According to him, the video was an old clip "during the reign of the former Emir Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero".

@babarh_ quoted Muhammad's tweet and wrote:

"Fake news! Fake news!! Fake news!!!

"That was Bichi Emirate during the reign of the former Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

"Dey try and be verifying things before coming up online."

