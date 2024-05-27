The Nigerian Army (NA) has denied any involvement in the ongoing emirate tussle in Kano state

Legit.ng reports that the military said it would imminently intervene when it becomes apparent that the intensity of the security situation becomes overwhelming for the police

Muhammadu Sanusi II was reappointed as the Emir of Kano exactly 1,545 days after he was deposed from the throne, but the deposed Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, has refused to accept his fate

Kano, Kano state - The Nigerian Army has said contrary to insinuations by the Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), its troops have not been involved in the Kano state emirate tussle.

In a statement late on Sunday, May 26, by Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, seen by Legit.ng, the army spokesperson, the security agency said they are not involved in enforcing any court order.

Nwachukwu said:

“They have only taken proactive steps to checkmate any possible breakdown or breach of the security that may be occasioned by the Kano Emirship tussle.”

The Army stated that the issue of paramount concern to it and other security agencies is the prevention of the breakdown of law and order in the state, “which could be taken advantage of by adversarial non-state actors”.

Furthermore, the military said it would imminently intervene when it becomes apparent that the intensity of the security situation becomes overwhelming for the police.

The Army concluded:

“All the Army is doing at this stage is to monitor the situation as it unfolds and be on standby in the event of any escalation that could threaten the security of the state and the region in general.”

