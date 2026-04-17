Nigeria's bid to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has met stiff resistance following the statement of FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Infantino is currently in a dialogue with Iran and the United States of America over the venue

Iran sports minister had initially claimed that Team Melli will not participate at the tournament in the US

Nigeria's bid to secure an alternative route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been shattered following the pronouncement by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on the participation of Iran.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the Mundial, after finishing in second place in the CAF qualification Group C behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa last September.

Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the World Cup dwindle as FIFA president confirms Iran's participation. Photo by: Franck FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON champions managed to secure a slot for the continental playoffs, securing a 4-1 win over the Panthers of Gabon but fell to DR Congo 4-3 in the final in November 2025

DR Congo eventually qualified for the World Cup after beating Jamaica 1-0 at the international playoffs in Mexico.

Iran will be at the World Cup - Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Iran will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Times of Israel, Infantino said, despite the ongoing Middle East war, their presence could help foster peace. He said:

"The Persian Lions are coming for sure. We hope that by then, the situation will be peaceful situation, which would definitely help. Iran has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play."

The 56-year-old visited the Iranian football team in Antalya during a four-nation tournament attended by Nigeria, expressing satisfaction with the squad.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member also stressed that sports should be kept separate from mainstream politics. He said:

“I went to see them. They are actually quite a good team as well. And they really want to play and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics now.

"We live on planet Earth, but you know if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them, you know, intact and together, well we are doing that job.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirms that Iran will be at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Alex Wong.

Source: Getty Images

Iran in Group C will play two of their matches in Los Angeles and their last game in Seattle, with their base for the tournament in Tucson, Arizona, per FIFA.

Nigeria should forget about the World Cup - Momoh

Nigerian sports journalist Abdul Momoh has advised football leaders and fans to abandon their ambition to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Momoh explained that we have failed to secure a spot in three attempts. He said:

"I feel it is time to forget about attending the 2026 World Cup, We failed to qualify through the qualifiers, playoffs and court. We have to channel our energy to the 2027 AFCON and 2030 Mundial.

AFC reacts to Iran's boycott rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that the Asian Football Confederation reacted to the reports that Iran had formally boycotted the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AFC general secretary Windsor John claimed that the AFC is unaware of this and that any move of such will go through the confederation.

Source: Legit.ng