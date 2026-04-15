Dr Ere Ogbachi died after developing complications shortly after delivering triplets in Bayelsa State

Meshack Sintei confirmed his sister’s death, saying she passed away at about 2:45 am on 14 April 2026

Family members said doctors at FMC Yenagoa made efforts to revive her as her condition deteriorated rapidly

Bayelsa state - A medical practitioner, Ere Ogbachi, has died following complications shortly after delivering triplets in Bayelsa State.

Her death was confirmed in a statement issued by her brother, Meshack Sintei, who disclosed that she passed away in the early hours of 14 April.

Tears as Female Doctor Declared Dead After Giving Birth to Triplets, Family Recounts Final Moments

Source: Twitter

Emergency transfer to intensive care

According to the family, the doctor had successfully delivered the babies at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri before complications developed, Punch reported.

“She successfully gave birth to triplets at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri… complications arose that eventually forced us to rush her to the Intensive Care Unit in FMC Yenagoa,” the statement said.

She was later moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa, where doctors attempted to stabilise her condition.

Family recounts final moments

Relatives described the desperate efforts by medical staff to save her life as her condition worsened.

“We watched her struggling to live, we watched her gasping for breath, we watched how the team of doctors and other experts in FMC kept trying their best to revive her,” the statement added.

The family further revealed that her oxygen levels dropped significantly during the emergency response. “The SpO2 machine in the ICU began reading downwards from 70 to 50 and then to 0,” it stated.

Family mourns painful loss

Sintei expressed deep grief over the loss, describing his sister as a committed professional and devoted mother, Vanguard reported.

“It was a painful experience… my beloved sister died at exactly 2:45 am on April 14th 2026. A generation has been lost, and the Sintei family mourns,” he said.

He added that she “was a fighter to the end,” while also thanking those who had shown support to the family.

Colleagues and community react

Until her passing, Dr Ogbachi served as a registrar at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital and was a member of the Nigerian Medical Association.

Tears as Female Doctor Declared Dead After Giving Birth to Triplets, Family Recounts Final Moments

Source: Twitter

She is survived by her newborn triplets, as colleagues and members of the medical community continue to mourn her death.

Efforts to obtain an official statement from hospital authorities were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Pregnant woman dies after refusing blood transfusion

Legit.ng previously reported that a hospital has been accused of gross negligence after a pregnant woman under her care died. According to a Facebook post which has gone viral, the pregnant woman had delivered her baby through a caesarean section (CS).

However, along the line, she needs her blood to be replenished through a blood transfusion. Chris Adams, who shared the story on Facebook, stated that the hospital staff refused to do the blood transfusion, which is a standard medical procedure if a patient is short of blood.

Source: Legit.ng