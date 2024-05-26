The Northern Youth Assembly has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The group asked President Tinubu to be wary of some people in his government who it said are determined to cause anarchy in Kano state

Legit.ng reports that the letter was also copied to ECOWAS, the UN Office, the European Union, among others

Kano, Kano state - The Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa) on Sunday, May 26, called on President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations (UN), and others to wade into he ongoing conflict on who is the lawful Emir of Kano.

Recall that reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and recently deposed Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, are presently laying claim to the throne, thereby fueling tension in the Emirate.

As reported by Blueprint newspaper, the group in a letter claimed that some people in Tinubu's government are planning for anarchy in Kano state.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the northern youths' stance.

The letter partly reads:

“We urge you to maintain peace and respect democratic institutions, as any attempt to disrupt Kano’s stability could reflect poorly on your administration and invite animosity from the people of Kano and northern Nigeria."

