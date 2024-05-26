A source has disclosed what the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II told top security chiefs during a crucial meeting

Sanusi II said the court order trying to stop his reinstatement is a media court order until he sees it

The monarch explained that his reinstatement was a correction of the injustice carried out against him by the previous government

Kano state - The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, met with top security chiefs in a closed-door meeting over the ongoing tussle to control the throne of the ancient city.

Details of the meeting which was held at the Gidan Rumfa Palace in Kano, on Saturday, May 25 have emerged.

The Police Commissioner, Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano, Army Brigade Commander and National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commander were present at the meeting.

According to Daily Trust, a source present at the meeting said Kano state governor, Abba Kanir Yusuf allowed the security chiefs to have an audience with Emir Sanusi II alone.

The source said Sanusi described the court order issued to stop his reinstatement as a media court order until he sees it.

The reinstated monarch stated this after the security chiefs informed Sanusi about the decision to enforce the court order.

“The emir, who spoke for over an hour during the meeting, told us that what the state government had done was justice against the injustice meted out to him in the past.

“He told us that he had not seen the court order we were referring to, describing it as a media court order until he sees it,”

The meeting was called for due to the ongoing royal tussle between Sanusi II and deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, The Punch reports.

Security takes over Kano government house

