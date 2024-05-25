The Kano Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association has warned against the mockery of the judiciary, as it reacted to the repeal of the Kano Emirate Council Law of 2019

NBA, in a statement on Saturday by its chairman, Sagir Gezawa, called for adherence to legal and constitutional processes

The NBA emphasised that it is within the constitutional duty of a state House of Assembly to legislate and once such legislation is passed, it becomes the governor’s role to assent to it

The Kano branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has kicked against illegal enforcement of a federal high court order on the dethronement of Emir Aminu Bayero.

Recall that on Saturday, May 25, military troops took over strategic locations in Kano following the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II and the deposition of Aminu Bayero by the state government.

As reported by The Guardian, the troops were reportedly enforcing a court order restraining Sanusi's reinstatement.

The branch chairman, Sagir Gezawa, responded in a statement that enforcing court orders must be in accordance with the Sheriff and Civil Processes Act and the Laws of the various States.

“Once the governor assents, it becomes law and must be implemented by state apparatus and enforced by a competent court,” Gezawa said.

“A court order, once given is sacrosanct and must be obeyed. That is the motto of this association, “promoting the rule of law.

“However, it must be noted that court has its own mechanism of enforcing its order, it’s not within the powers of the Nigerian Army to deploy troops to enforce court order. This is a sad reminder of the military dictatorship and must be condemned,” he added.

Kano: How Governor Yusuf deposed Ado Bayero

Governor Yusuf deposed Ado Bayero on Thursday, May 23, and announced Muhammadu Sanusi II's reinstatement on Friday, May 24.

Bayero was installed in 2020 by the administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje following the signing of the Kano Emirates Council Law (2019) bill, which was earlier passed by the state assembly.

However, the current assembly repealed the law, abolishing the five emirates created by Ganduje's administration.

Security takes over Kano gov't house as Gov Yusuf absent

Legit.ng reported earlier that a heavy security presence had taken over the Kano state government house amid tension over the royal tussle in the state.

The security agent's operatives manned strategic places at the government house but did not restrict movement in and out of the premises.

The chief security officer to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was obviously disturbed by the presence of the security and declined to comment on the development. But top Security chiefs who earlier met with the deposed 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero were said to be holding another meeting inside the government house.

