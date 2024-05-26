Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, has reacted to the royal tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero in Kano

The ex-PDP presidential candidates condemned the act of deploying the military on the matter, saying such would upset the peace and security in the state

According to Atiku, President Bola Tinubu's administration needs to be reminded that Kano is known for peace and security, and an attempt to destabilise it would be defended

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, has condemned the act of deploying the military in the royal tussle between the reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi and deposed Aminu Ado Bayero.

The former presidential candidate said it was unconstitutional for the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to have deployed the use of military, adding that the action was meant to upset the peace and security of the state.

According to Atiku, Sanusi's reinstatement as the Emir of Kano and Ado Bayero's deposition in the ancient city followed the duo process stipulated in the 1999 constitution.

In the early hours of Saturday, May 25, the deposed Emir Ado Bayero returned to the state in a bid to take over the Kano palace, which had already been occupied by the reinstated Sanusi.

Kano: Atiku defends reinstatement of Sanusi

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf subsequently ordered the arrest of Ado Bayero, who was being protected by the military at the mini-palace in Nasarawa. Still, the security agencies in the state said they would only obey the court order that restrained the governor from reinstating Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

While Atiku was silent about the court judgment, he noted that President Tinubu's administration should be reminded that Kano is known for its peace. Any attempt to sabotage its peaceful nature would be resisted.

His comment reads in part:

"We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years, and any attempt to destabilise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted. Recall that when Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March 2020, Kano forged in peace without fracas."

