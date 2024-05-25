Global site navigation

BREAKING: Security Takes Over Kano Gov't House as Gov Yusuf Absent
Politics

by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

A heavy security presence has taken over the Kano state government house amid tension over the royal tussle in the state.

The security agent's operatives manned strategic places at the government house, but they did not restrict movement in and out of the premises.

Security operatives have reportedly taken over the Kano state government house amid a royal battle in the state as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf stayed in the palace
Security operatives take over Kano government house Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba
Daily Trust reported that the chief security officer to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was obviously disturbed by the presence of the security and declined to comment on the development.

Top Security chiefs who earlier met with the deposed 15th Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero were said to be holding another meeting inside the government house.

