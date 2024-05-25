The director of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other top security chiefs in Kano have reportedly met with the deposed Emir of Kano state, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the mini-palace in Nasarawa area of Kano state.

This came amid Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's order to the state's commissioner of police to immediately arrest the deposed emir upon his return for causing tension in the state.

Top security chiefs in Kano meet deposed Emir Ado Bayero Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

In a statement on Saturday, May 25, Governor Yusuf alleged that Ado Bayero was smuggled into the state over the night and caused chaos in the state.

The statement partly read:

“The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the Governor.”

However, the security agents in the state said the governor's order would not be carried out, citing an existing court order that restrained the Kano state government from reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

