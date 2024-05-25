Atiku Abubakar has berated the action of the Nigeran government led by Tinubu in deploying the military in Kano as the tussle over the throne of the ancient city worsens

The flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 election, Atiku, said that it’s an upset to the peace and security of the state, and also in breach of the 1999 Constitution as Amended

Atiku, however, warned that any attempt by Tinubu's government to destabilise the peace of Kano state shall be resisted

Former Vice President of Nigeria and flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the federal government’s deployment of soldiers in Kano, stating that it undermines the peace and security of the state and violates the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Atiku tackles Tinubu's FG for deploying soldiers and backing the deposed Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku faults Tinubu's intervention, "use of soldiers in Kano"

This was contained in a statement posted on his Facebook page and official X handle on Saturday, May 25.

According to Atiku, the Kano State House of Assembly and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf followed due process in passing and signing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024, which repealed the 2019 version that divided the ancient Kano Emirate into five.

The law also reappointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano State. The former VP warned that any attempt to destabilise Kano State’s peace and harmony would be resisted.

Atiku tweeted:

"The action of the Federal Government in deploying soldiers in Kano in the tussle over the throne of the ancient city is an upset to the peace and security of the state, and also in breach of the 1999 Constitution as Amended.

'It is surprising that in the early hours of today, at or about 5:30 am the former Emir of Kano, His Majesty Aminu Ado Bayero backed by Federal might made their way into the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate while the reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano.

"We need to remind the Tinubu administration that Kano State is known for peace and harmony spanning thousands of years, and any attempt to destablise the peace of the Land of Commerce shall be resisted. Recall that when Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on 9th March 2020, Kano forged on in peace without any fracas. -AA

