Benin City, Edo state - Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, on Wednesday, May 15, met with some Enigie in Edo South senatorial district at the residence of the suspended Enogie of Evbo-Obanosa, Professor Gregory Akenzua.

The governor said his visit was to initiate a peace-building process to resolve the issue between Omo N’Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo; Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin; and some suspended Enigie (Duke).

He wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages:

"All we want is peace in the palace and in the land.

"We all should be careful, as our royalty is sacred and a unique inheritance. We must try to preserve it and never allow the corrosive influence of politicians to afflict our heritage."

Recall that last week, over 100 priests, priestesses and palace chiefs stormed the Edo state high court chanting curses against perceived antagonists at the resumed hearing of the case instituted by suspended Enigie in Benin against Oba Ewuare II.

Two suspended Enigie of Evbuobanosa and Egbaen Siluko Dukedoms in Benin kingdom, Prof Akenzua and Chief Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, had on behalf of some others, sued the monarch at Edo state high court, challenging their suspension from offices.

Speaking on behalf of others, Prof Akenzua and Chief Ogiegbaen argued that their removal from their positions could only be done by Obaseki.

