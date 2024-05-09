The Edo state government has dismissed social media reports of an alleged court case with the Oba of Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki's spokesperson said the rumour is the handiwork of enemies of the State and should be disregarded

The governor spokesperson edo state government has a cordial relationship with the revered traditional ruler

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Edo state government has denied having a court matter with the Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo.

Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser (media projects) to Obaseki, said social media reports suggesting that the government initiated a court case against the Oba Of Benin is the handiwork of enemies of the state.

Governor Obaseki’s spokesman said the state government has a cordial relationship with Oba Of Benin Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki/@mrexpo

Source: UGC

He made this known in a statement issued in Benin City, the state capital on Thursday, May 9, Channels Television reports.

“The rumour making the rounds on social media of an impending court case is the handiwork of enemies of the State and should be disregarded.

“As a matter of fact, in the matter being referenced by the purveyors of the fake news, the Edo State Government is a defendant, which means the State government is being sued.”

The governor’s spokesman said the state government has a cordial relationship with the Royal Palace and holds the Oba of Benin in high esteem.

He urged the public and residents of the state to disregard the reports in their entirety, stating that it is fabricated rumours and fake.

As reported by The Sun, two suspended Enigie (Dukes) in Benin Kingdom, Professor Gregory Akenzua and Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, had sued the Oba of Benin over their suspension from office.

Oba Of Benin suspends 6 palace aides

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that six traditional functionaries of the Palace of the Oba of Benin were suspended from performing their traditional roles by the Benin Traditional Council (BTC).

The palace aides were suspended due to their distortion of historical facts on the connection between the Benin Royal Dynasty and the Ooni of Ife.

The suspended functionaries were said to have distorted historical facts while they were in the presence of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Source: Legit.ng