All is set for Abdullahi Bello, the new chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), to be confirmed by the senate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced Bello's appointment in a statement issued and signed in March by his official spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale

Legit.ng recalls that Bello replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting chairman of the Bureau

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has reportedly communicated to the Nigerian senate seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi Usman Bello as chairman Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) provided the update on Thursday afternoon, May 9.

NTA News wrote on its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"President Tinubu communicates senate seeking confirmation of Abdullahi Usman as chairman Code of Conduct Bureau."

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu on Thursday, March 28, appointed Bello as the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) chairman.

The appointment is pending confirmation by the senate.

Bello is an assistant forensic accounting and auditing professor at Northumbria University, United Kingdom (UK), according to his LinkedIn profile.

The imminent CCB boss replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting chairman of the Bureau.

Bello's expected role at CCB

One of the major tasks of Bello will be to maintain a high standard of public morality in the conduct of government business.

He also has to ensure that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of public morality.

