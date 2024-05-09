Global site navigation

JUST IN: Tinubu Writes Senate Over Newly Appointed Code of Conduct Bureau Chairman
Nigeria

JUST IN: Tinubu Writes Senate Over Newly Appointed Code of Conduct Bureau Chairman

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • All is set for Abdullahi Bello, the new chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), to be confirmed by the senate
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced Bello's appointment in a statement issued and signed in March by his official spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale
  • Legit.ng recalls that Bello replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting chairman of the Bureau

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has reportedly communicated to the Nigerian senate seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi Usman Bello as chairman Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) provided the update on Thursday afternoon, May 9.

Abdullahi Usman Bello is the chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate
President Tinubu is backing the CCB to maintain a high standard of public morality. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

NTA News wrote on its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"President Tinubu communicates senate seeking confirmation of Abdullahi Usman as chairman Code of Conduct Bureau."

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu on Thursday, March 28, appointed Bello as the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) chairman.

The appointment is pending confirmation by the senate.

Bello is an assistant forensic accounting and auditing professor at Northumbria University, United Kingdom (UK), according to his LinkedIn profile.

The imminent CCB boss replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting chairman of the Bureau.

Bello's expected role at CCB

One of the major tasks of Bello will be to maintain a high standard of public morality in the conduct of government business.

He also has to ensure that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of public morality.

More to read on Code of Conduct Bureau

Tinubu writes senate over 2024 budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu indicated his preparedness to deliver the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the national assembly.

This announcement was made through an official communication conveyed to the Senate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Tinubu's letter expressing his intent during the plenary session.

Source: Legit.ng

