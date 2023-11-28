The national assembly has confirmed President Bola Tinubu's readiness to present the 2024 budget

Senate President Godswill Akpabio confirmed this at plenary on Tuesday, November 28, while reading from the note sent by President Tinubu

Several reports have confirmed that President Tinubu is expected to present the bill before the red chamber on Wednesday, November 29

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has indicated his preparedness to deliver the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This announcement was made through an official communication conveyed to the Senate on Tuesday, November 28.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Tinubu's letter expressing his intent during the plenary session on November 28, Vanguard reported.

Just a day after Dr Ali Barde Umoru, the Secretary of Research and Information at the National Assembly, announced the budget presentation, a memo dated November 27, 2023, was issued.

As reported by Channels TV, the memo, signed by Shuaibu Maina Birma, the Secretary of Human Resources and Staff Development for the federal legislature, confirmed that President Tinubu would present the 2024 budget at the Senate.

The memo reads:

“I am directed to inform you that the 2024 Budget would be presented by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the Joint Session of the Senate and the House of Representatives on Wednesday, 29th November, 2023.”

FEC approves N27.5 trillion as Tinubu's 2024 budget

Meanwhile, the government of Bola Tinubu's budget for 2024 has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

On Monday, November 27, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion.

Tinubu is expected to present the budget, which reflects the government's 2024 financial plans, to the National Assembly for final approval.

Tinubu’s government approves $1 billion loan from AfDB

In another report, the Nigerian government has approved a $1 billion loan from the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, announced the procurement of the loan, saying part of it was an inherited request from the former government.

The development comes as the Debt Management Office said Nigeria’s public debt has hit N87.38 trillion as of March 2023.

