FCT, Abuja - The Code of Code Bureau (CCB) has debunked rumours that its office was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in search of incriminating documents against President Bola Tinubu.

This development was revealed by the spokesperson of the CCB, Daniel Okafor, who noted that the speculations were false.

Okafor said:

"The attention of the Code of Conduct Bureau has been drawn to a publication on Friday 7th July, 2023, in Sahara Reporters, claiming that the DSS raided offices of anti-corruption agencies, specifically the CCB, ICPC and EFCC, and carted away documents affecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his associates.

"The CCB wishes to state unequivocally that at no time did the DSS or any apparatus of the Federal Government of Nigeria carry out any raid or search for incriminating documents on the President and his associates at its Head Office in Abuja or any of the offices in the States and the FCT. "

No FG directives to clear Tinubu's cases, says CCB

As contained in the statement, the CCB said since Tinubu assumed office, there have been no instructions from the federal government asking that matters related to the President be concealed.

Similarly, the CCB noted that the same goes for the associates and allies of the President, as there have never been any instructions that their matters should be concealed.

Okafor said:

"It is also necessary to state clearly that at no time since this government assumed office on 29th May, 2023 was any directive received from the Federal Government of Nigeria to cover up any matter regarding the President and his associates as conveyed by the publication."

The CCB appealed to the federal government to ignore and disregard any rumours about the DSS raiding its office.

The anti-corruption agency assured Nigerians that it would continue to discharge its duties and obligations as stipulated in the "1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended."

