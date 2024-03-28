Dr. Abdullahi Bello is the new chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), as confirmed by President Tinubu on Thursday

President Tinubu confirmed Bello's appointment in a statement issued and signed by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale

According to Ngelale, Bello replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting chairman of the Bureau

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, March 28, appointed Dr. Abdullahi Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Senate.

On Thursday, Tinubu confirmed the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Bello as the new chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Abdullahi Bello appointed as chairman of CCB

In a statement on Thursday by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, shared on X page by Dada Olusegun, the president expects that the new CCB chairman will lead the Bureau to realize its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality.

By the presidential pronouncement, Bello replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been the acting Chairman of the Bureau.

The statement reads thus:

Ngelale stated thus:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

“Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

“The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.”

