The Code of Conduct Bureau has confirmed the absence of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for questioning

The embattled minister had earlier been invited for question over an alleged violation of the Code of Conduct for public officers

The bureau, however, noted that the minister had reached out to inform them of his absence due to a national assignment

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declined an invitation from the Code of Conduct Bureau for an ongoing investigation related to an alleged violation of the Code of Conduct for public officers.

As reported by Punch, on Tuesday, January 16, it was observed at the CCB headquarters in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, that the minister, who was supposed to meet with investigators at 11 am, did not appear at the bureau between 10 am and 1 pm.

Tunji-Ojo told the CCB he would be absent due to a national assignment.

Source: Facebook

Veronica Kato, the spokesperson for the CCB, confirmed the situation in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

She mentioned that the minister's interrogation would be rescheduled for later due to his communication with the bureau, citing a national assignment.

Kato said:

“Yes, the minister’s interrogation has been rescheduled. He wrote, asking that it be rescheduled because he has a national assignment, so it has been rescheduled for a later date.”

When inquired about the upcoming planned date, she mentioned that a specific date has not been determined yet.

The allegation against Tunji-Ojo

The CCB has summoned the embattled minister regarding his company's alleged involvement in a ₦438 million contract with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

New Planet Projects, purportedly owned by the minister, is said to have benefited from a contract awarded by the ministry. As per a document disclosed to the media, the CCB has scheduled the minister's appearance on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at its headquarters in the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The invitation, in accordance with the powers outlined in the Third Schedule, Part 1, 3 (e) of the 1999 Constitution, has been issued by Gwimi S.P, the CCB Director of Investigation and Monitoring, on behalf of CCB Chairman Murtala Aliyu.

