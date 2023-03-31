Moves to arrest and interrogate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for alleged money laundry are becoming imminent

A petition filed before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) by Festus Keyamo (SAN) has reached another processing stage

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has also invited the petitioner (Festus Keyamo) following a 72-hours stipulation attached to the petition

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, has been invited by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over his money laundering petition against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

As reported by TheCable, the senior advocate who is also the minister of labour and employment accused Atiku of diversion of public funds while he was Vice President under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Festus Keyemo also filed a similar suit to the Federal High Court in Abuja requesting the arrest of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Festus Keyamo, Atiku Abubakar

Keyamo had accused Atiku of diverting public funds through special-purpose vehicles while he was Nigeria’s vice president.

In his petition, he gave a 72 hours ultimatum to the CCB to initiate the arrest and interrogation of the ex-Vice President.

As contained in the letter of invitation, the CCB said:

“This invitation is to enable you adopt the aforementioned petition and to provide any additional information that may be material to this investigation.

“You are requested to come along with one Michael Achimugu, to assist with enquiries regarding the attachments to your petition.”

Meanwhile, Keyamo also filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023 before the Federal High Court appealed for the anti-graft agencies' arrest and interrogation of Atiku for the alleged diversion of public funds.

