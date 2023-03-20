The gubernatorial bannerman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross Rivers state, Senator Bassey Otu, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship polls in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

As reported by Vanguard, Senator Otu was declared the winner on Monday, March 20, by Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, the returning of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senator Bassey Otu was declared winner of the Cross River guber polls after emerging victorious in 15 and out of the 18 LGAs in the state. Photo: Senator Bassey Otu

Source: Facebook

Otu who was declared the winner of the election polled 258, 619 votes to defeat Sen. Sandy Onor of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who scored 179,636.

The governor-elect, Sen. Bassey Otu of the APC won 15 Local government areas out of the 18 LGAs while Prof. Sandy Onor won the remaining three LGAs.

Source: Legit.ng