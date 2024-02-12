President Bola Tinubu has been urged to do the needful regarding the current economic situation of Nigeria

The Emir of Kano appealed to the president, urging him to quickly address the issue of insecurity, rising cost of living, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero also urged the first lady to look into the issues of women and children, and ensure their protection

On Monday, February 12, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, requested that the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, communicate to the president, the current economic challenges bedeviling Nigerians.

The Emir of Kano met with the First Lady on Monday and called for urgent action by government as Nigerians grapple with hardship under Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Adeyanju Deji

The monarch expressed his desire for the First Lady to personally convey this message from the palace to President Tinubu, her husband, noting, Nigerians are currently grappling with suffering, including hunger and starvation, among other issues, The Nation reported.

He said:

“Although we have several means of communicating to the government on our needs and requests, your way and means are the surest way to tell the president the actual happenings in the country.

“The hunger and starvation in the land, though didn’t start with this government, but the situation has become worse and needs urgent attention.

“The issue of insecurity is another serious problem we are facing. I know your government inherited it, but something more serious should be done to take care of the threats.”

As reported also by The Punch, the Emir advised her to actualise her Renewed Hope Initiative Pet Program, adding that the programme, when fully achieved will free the less privileged from the myriads of problems.

