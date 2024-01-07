The current state of the nation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu's government has continued to top major discussion in the polity

As Nigerians grapple with the harsh economic realities, expert and opposition party chieftains have expressed displeasure in the manner in which Tinubu is handling the issues

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, a chieftain of the Labour Party, Eunice Atuejide, highlighted three things Tinubu should do to save Nigeria's economy from collapse

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - Eunice Atuejide, Labour Party (LP) candidate, Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 election, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on how to tackle Nigeria's current economic hardship amid his government's new policies.

Labour Party's Eunice Atuejide has offered constructive solutions for economic recovery under Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Tinubu government’s major economic policies- fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate reform in the second quarter of 2023, brought untold hardship to the people.

To cushion the impact of the economic hardship, Tinubu’s administration, in October 2023, approved the N35,000 wage payment to civil servants under his administration, a 100 Billion Naira Compressed Natural Gas bus rollout programme, N25,000 cash transfers to 15 million vulnerable Nigerians, and disbursement of N5 billion each to state governments as palliatives.

However, the government’s palliatives have not effectively addressed the hardships.

Tinubu is clueless, says Labour Party chieftain

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 6, Atuejide, LP candidate, expressed disappointment with Nigeria's grappling economy under Tinubu's government.

According to the politician, Tinubu is clueless on how to revive Nigeria's economy and his policies have pushed Nigerians further into poverty.

She noted that Nigerians struggled to survive the negative impact of fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange rate policy.

Atuejide stated thus:

"I was one of those who thought that Tinubu actually had an idea about how to help this country, but was too ill to be permitted to try.

"My worst disappointment so far has been the realisation that I was totally wrong!!! The man is actually completely clueless!!!!

"He had no cushion for removing subsidy, so the pain to the people is indeed unbearable.

"He had no plans about improving the business environment to encourage local production and export of goods and services, yet he devalued the naira!!!!

"He appointed all the people LP displaced during the elections into his cabinet, and all they have done so far is borrow and borrow and borrow more money from all over the place TO SHARE!!!!!

"I certainly do not believe anymore that Tinubu has any answers."

3 things Tinubu can do to revive Nigeria's dying economy

Meanwhile, Mrs Atuejide, taking a closer look at the N28.7 trillion budget and its possible impact on the economy in 2024, revealed three ways Tinubu's government could fix the nation's major issues and set the baseline for its economic recovery.

First, she asked President Tinubu to stop budgeting the little money available to his government for the personal use of himself, his wife, cronies and other government officials.

"Rather, he should collect all that money and invest it in developing our infrastructure and improving the lives of our people," the LP chieftain said.

Mrs Atuejide also told the president to make all the institutions of government financially accountable to all Nigerians.

"He (Tinubu" should collect all the revenues from the various agencies of government and use those funds to invest in our education and health, and to seriously improve our infrastructure," she said.

Lastly, the LP chieftain said President Tinubu should prevent the Supreme Court and those in his government like Nyesom Wike from interfering in the mandates given freely by the people to those governors whose matters are coming up soon.

Why Tinubu may lose re-election in 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, made a strong revelation about the chances of the APC in the 2027 election.

Lukman disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at risk of losing re-election in the 2027 poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, he dropped the hint of an impending rebellion among the ranks of the party in no distant time from now.

2027 poll: Peter Obi, Labour Party's possible alliance with Kwankwaso, others

Following the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the 2023 presidential election dispute, Eunice Atuejide has hinted at a Labour Party (LP) alliance with other opposition parties.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 16, Atuejide, LP candidate, Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 election, disclosed that whether or not Peter Obi emerges as the flagbearer in the 2027 general election, LP will wrestle power with the ruling APC.

Source: Legit.ng