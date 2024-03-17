A chieftain of the ruling APC has listed steps President Tinubu should take to address Nigeria's socio-economic crisis

The former governorship hopeful explained how rising insecurity contributed to Nigeria's economic woes

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Comrade Podar Yiljwan Johnson, urged Tinubu to tackle rising insecurity, and invest more in agriculture so as to boost the nation's economy

Plateau state, Jos - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to get Nigeria out of its current mess.

Comrade Johnson claimed Buhari's government contributed to Nigeria's current hardship. The APC chieftain added that President Tinubu is starting over. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a telephone chat with Legit.ng, a former governorship aspirant in Plateau state, Comrade Podar Yiljwan Johnson, said Tinubu is struggling to fix Nigeria's grappling economy because the nation is currently at war with itself.

According to Comrade Johnson, the rising insecurity in some parts of Nigeria is one major factor contributing to the current economic hardship.

Recall that Tinubu's monetary policy reforms, particularly to ensure a single exchange rate for Nigeria, the new management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy reforms, led by Olayemi Cardoso, has resulted in the naira's continuous fall.

Also, on May 29, 2023, Tinubu declared an end to the fuel subsidy. He maintained that his administration would no longer subsidise fuel, hence calling for the end of the financing.

However, Tinubu's administration's policies have so far led to the increment in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the continuous free fall of the naira against the dollar, bringing untold hardship to the people.

Although the current government, upon inception, floated the currency, not much has changed, a development Comrade Johnson attributed to former President Muhammadu Buhari's wrong economic policies and team.

The APC chieftain further stated, "as long as we are not a producing nation we will continue to experience inflation."

He told Legit.ng that:

"The state of the nation is very unfortunate because no country will rise economically when the country is on war with itself. The security situation is not conducive for investors, kidnapping, banditry, religious conflict and more, all these are pointer to the economy hardship. Unfortunately, the people President Buhari entrusted with the position of responsibility betrayed the country so, the present administration of President Tinubu is like starting all over, as long as we are not a producing nation we will continue to experience inflation."

Comrade Johnson proffers solutions to Nigeria's economic challenges

Speaking further, the APC chieftain listed four things Tinubu should do to move Nigeria forward.

He also urged the CBN to monitor closely the activities of commercial banks in Nigeria.

Comrade Johnson highlighted them below:

1. Tinubu, CBN should monitor commercial banks: My advise to the president as regarding CBN, that the governor of CBN should monitor and control activities of commercial banks, and dollars should not be the determining factor of our economy.

2. Tinubu should invest in the country: He should give grants to some captain of ships to invest in the country. I will suggest that the federal government should embark on private public practice (PPP) to protect the remaining industries that is dying silently.

3. Invest in Nigeria's agriculture.

4. Tackle insecurity: The bottom line of Nigeria problems is to tackle the issue of insecurity. If our nation is secure everything will flow.

Tinubu directs govs to implement wage award

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu had directed state governors to start paying the wage awards to workers pending the determination of the new minimum wage.

Tinubu said the wage award would reduce the hardships the economy would cause for the people.

He stated this while speaking in Minna at the flag-off of the agricultural mechanization revolution for food security and the commissioning of the remodelled domestic terminal of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger state capital.

Tinubu implied that if the states had implemented the wage awards, it would provide much-needed relief without causing inflationary pressures.

