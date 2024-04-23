Youths from the 19 northern states have praised President Tinubu's administration for its performance in the economy, security, and pro-citizen policies

This is in contrast with the position expressed by northern elders who had said they regretted voting for the president

The Progressive Northern Youth Forum (PNYF) highlighted affirmed support for Tinubu's leadership, citing fair appointments of northerners, among others

FCT, Abuja - Weeks after northern elders said they regretted voting for President Bola Tinubu, youths from the 19 northern states have ranked his administration highly in economy, security and pro-citizen policies.

The Progressive Northern Youth Forum (PNYF) made this known in its communique at the end of a two-day conference in Abuja on the state of the nation.

A Northern youths group has vowed to vote for President Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: PNYF

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, national president, Hon. Isah Usman Jabbi, said President Tinubu’s economic policies have fostered growth, job creation, and investment which resonates with the aspirations of the North.

The communique added that the president has taken the necessary steps to address the issue of security across the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“President Tinubu’s signing of the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-enactment) Act, 2024 to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by improving the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF),” it said.

The group said Tinubu's loan scheme will enable northern youths to bridge the education gap and allow them to get the education that will translate into economic empowerment, which will, in turn, help the region beat poverty.

Tinubu recognises youths' potentials

Meanwhile, the group also said that President Tinubu acknowledged the potential of the youth, citing his efforts through vocational training programs, scholarships, and empowerment schemes, which enable young Northerners to make meaningful contributions to society.

They also praised the president for his leadership in national governance, highlighting his recognition of the strategic significance of northern Nigeria.

Tinubu's appointments fair to north

Speaking further, Jabbi President Tinubu has appointed credible northerners to key leadership roles in the country.

“The federal government’s appointments into positions have, therefore, been fair to the North, which has helped maintain the spirit of fairness that Nigerians expect from the leadership of their country," he said.

The group also hailed President Tinubu's "passion" in interacting with key decision-makers in northern Nigeria on his administration's policies and programmes and how the region's development is central to delivering the Renewed Hope agenda in the country.

2027 presidency: We will support Tinubu

The youths, however, expressed concerns at some persons claiming to speak for the North, who have been castigating President Tinubu over "phantom mistreatment of the North."

“PNYF members reviewed the utterances of such leaders and concluded that at no time were they mandated to speak for the 19 Northern States, which makes their assertions null and void within the context of contemporary Nigeria,” it added.

“The northern region will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he seeks reelection in 2027, and the north will vote massively for him. “

"The youths, therefore, vowed to mobilise other youths across the North to rally behind President Tinubu’s leadership to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria."

Read more about the north and Tinubu presidency

Matwalle asks Tinubu's northern appointees to defend him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, called on all northern appointees of President Tinubu to either support him or step down from their positions.

Matawalle made the call while reacting to the statement by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), claiming northerners regretted supporting Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Suleiman disclosed that come the 2027 general elections, the north would place unity and consensus in selecting a presidential candidate above anything else.

Source: Legit.ng