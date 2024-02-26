President Bola Tinubu has constituted an economic advisory committee that consists of governors and key stakeholders in Nigeria

The move by the president is to fix the country’s grappling economy and bring relief to Nigerians

At the tripartite meeting with the governors and business stakeholders in Abuja on Sunday, Tinubu said that various key options would be explored to resolve the economic challenges

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, February 25, met with critical stakeholders of the economy and some state governors to discuss the state of the Nigerian economy and the biting hardship Nigerians are currently facing.

Tinubu said his government would continue trying until the economy is stabilised. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

The meeting, also discussed the crumbling rate of the naira to the dollar.

Those present at the meeting

Business people present at the meeting are: Aliko Dangote, chairperson of Dangote Group of Companies; Abdulsamad Rabiu, the chairman of BUA Group; Tony Elumelu, chairperson of United Bank of Africa (UBA); and Segun Ajayi-Kadir, director-general, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and his Anambra state counterpart, Chukwuma Soludo, were also at the meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

What Tinubu told Dangote, others

As reported by Premium Times, Tinubu said his administration will cotinue to put measures in place to bring succour to Nigerians.

The president told the stakeholders at the meeting that the tripartite economic team was to look at what the government is doing right and what can be done better to bring life back to the economy, Leadership reported.

He added that while the government does not have all the answers, it would continue trying until it “fashioned the best economic future for this country."

“We’re looking for additional efforts that might help the downtrodden Nigerians and we will provide that hope and reassurance that economic recovery is on its way,” he said.

Atiku lists 4 policy prescriptions to rescue Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar said President Tinubu told experts offering ideas on resolving the economic crisis that they do not distract him and his team.

Atiku said this happened at a meeting called to address the Foreign Exchange crisis and the problem of economic downturn on Thursday, February 15.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @atiku.

He said he could not continue to keep quiet as Tinubu's administration's wrong policies continued to cause untold pain and distress to the economy.

Source: Legit.ng