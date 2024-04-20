Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has praised the leadership of President Bola Tinubu on managing the country's currency

The vice president also expressed optimism that the dollar will still fall to the naira as the policy would continue to be effective

Shettima said some people were celebrating when Tinubu removed the fuel subsidy and ensured the unification of the multiple exchange rate

Vice President Kashim Shettima has extorted President Bola Tinubu's leadership in managing Nigeria's currency while expressing optimism that the naira will continue to appreciate against the dollar at the forex market.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, spokesperson of the Vice President, said in a statement on Saturday that Shettima stated this at a meeting with officials of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at the President Villa, Abuja.

Kashim Shettima expresses optimism about naira gaining strength against dollar Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Twitter

He said President Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy and ensured the unification of the multiple exchange rate because the former arrangement was producing billionaires overnight.

Shettima's statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Naira went haywire, and some people celebrated, but we laughed at them inwardly because we knew that we had the leadership to reverse the trend.

“Asiwaju knows the game, and truly, the Naira is gaining, and the difference will drop further.”

He recalled that President Tinubu's leadership quality as governor of Lagos laid the foundation for the massive development witnessed in the state.

Shettima assured that the Tinubu administration is doing its best to address challenges in the power sector.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration knows power is essential for development.

Earlier, the President of LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa, emphasised the need for the federal government to consider more innovations to address the country's insecurity challenge.

He also urged the Tinubu administration to accelerate and scale up alternative policy measures that promote credit access, stimulate investment, and support entrepreneurship.

Source: Legit.ng