Lokoja, Kogi state - A state high court sitting in Lokoja on Wednesday, April 17, restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

As reported by Channels Television, Justice I.A Jamil of High Court IV gave the order in a two-hour judgement delivered in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Court restrains EFCC from arresting, detaining, and prosecuting Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

The judge said infringing on the fundamental human rights of the immediate governor of Kogi state is null and void except as authorised by the court.

He said:

“By this order, the EFCC is hereby restrained from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the applicant except as authorised by the Court.

“This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given."

Speaking to journalists shortly after the judgement, the applicant's lawyers, S.A. Abbas and MS Yusuf described the judgment as a landmark and a victory for the judiciary.

More to follow...

