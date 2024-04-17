Global site navigation

BREAKING: Kogi Governor Visits Yahaya Bello Amid EFCC Siege, Video Trends
Politics

BREAKING: Kogi Governor Visits Yahaya Bello Amid EFCC Siege, Video Trends

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governor of Kogi state, has visited his embattled predecessor, Yahaya Bello.

Ododo's visit happened amid a heavy security crackdown on the former governor’s Abuja home.

Kogi state governor Usman Ododo arrives at the residence of the former governor of the state Yahaya Bello
Governor Ododo stands with his mentor, Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo
Source: Facebook

Ododo stormed Bello’s residence at about 2:30 pm Wednesday, April 17, alongside several security operatives and youth supporters protesting against the siege to the former governor’s home.

The Kogi governor is opposed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arresting Bello.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Channels Television:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

