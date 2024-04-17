Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governor of Kogi state, has visited his embattled predecessor, Yahaya Bello.

Ododo's visit happened amid a heavy security crackdown on the former governor’s Abuja home.

Governor Ododo stands with his mentor, Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

Ododo stormed Bello’s residence at about 2:30 pm Wednesday, April 17, alongside several security operatives and youth supporters protesting against the siege to the former governor’s home.

The Kogi governor is opposed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arresting Bello.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below, courtesy of Channels Television:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng