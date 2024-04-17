Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, has responded to the presence of the EFCC operatives at his residence

Bello, who spoke through his media office in a statement, called on President Bola Tinubu to call the EFCC to order to follow the law

According to the embattled former governor, the court has restrained the anti-graft agency from arresting him until the matter is addressed

Former governor Yahaya Bello has condemned the presence of the EFCC operatives at his residence in Abuja Photo Credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

They claimed that the presence of the EFCC operatives at the former governor's residence was against the court injunction issued on February 9, 2024, by the Kogi State High Court in Lokoja in the suit number HCL/68M/2024 between Yahaya Bello and the EFCC, The Punch reported.

According to the governor's media team, the court has restrained the EFCC and its operatives from harassing, arresting, detaining, and/or prosecuting Yahaya Bello until the matter is determined, citing a substantive fundamental human rights action.

Why EFCC is after Yahaya Bello

Recently, the anti-graft agency dragged the former governor to court, alongside his nephew Ali and one Dauda Sulaiman, before Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court in Abuja.

The EFCC amended its charges against Bello and others in March 2024 over an alleged N84 billion money laundering.

This comes less than three months after the former's tenure expires. Some analysts have said that Bello had been hiding because of the EFCC's arrest, but he was seen at his residence in Kogi during the Eid-el-Fitr break.

Source: Legit.ng