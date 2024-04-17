Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Sporadic gunshots rented the air as Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi state departed the residence of Yahaya Bello, his predecessor, on Wednesday, April 17.

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had stormed Bello’s residence to arrest him. After hours of being unable to secure their mission, the security operatives had reinforced with backup support from the police and Department of State Services (DSS).

Personnel of the anti-graft agency were planning to arrest Bello before the arrival of Ododo.

Ododo, who drove into Bello’s compound, departed after a while.

However, as he was leaving, reports filtered in that Bello was in his vehicle, forcing security operatives who had been on standby for hours to fire gunshots.

Protesters, journalists, onlookers and passers-by scampered for safety following the gunshots.

Legit.ng reports that Ododo is opposed to the EFCC's attempt to arrest Bello.

