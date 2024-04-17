Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court, Abuja, has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) permission to arrest the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

According to Channels Television, this is preparatory to Bello's arraignment on Thursday, April 18.

EFCC now has a warrant of arrest against Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Sheikh Muhammad Abacha Omadivi

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant on Wednesday afternoon, April 17, at the instance of the EFCC.

The Nation newspaper also noted the development.

This is as a Kogi state high court in a conflicting ruling restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the ex-governor.

More to come...

