President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are holding a closed-door meeting

The PGF chairman and the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, along with the NGF chairman, Kwara state governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, led the team of governors to the meeting

The emergency meeting is allegedly organised to stop the planned nationwide protest starting on August 1

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently having a closed-door meeting with the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) at the State House, Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Ministers of Finance, Wale Edun and Budget & Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, were also spotted at the president’s office.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the planned nationwide protest on August 1. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the emergency meeting may not be unconnected to the planned nationwide protest on August 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The PGF chairman and the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, along with the chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, Kwara state governor, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, led the team of governors to the President’s office.

According to BusinessDay, presidency sources said the meeting will be followed by that of the President and the traditional rulers.

The APC governors arrived at the Villa in a bus and were immediately ushered into the President’s office.

Governor Uzodimma had on Wednesday said the APC governors were inviting the organizers of the planned protest to discuss the issue and their grievances.

“We don’t know what they are protesting for. We invite all of them to sit down with us in a room so we can discuss and agree on the issues, and what they are and proffer solutions."

Hunger protest: What NSA Ribadu told governors

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the 36 state governors reinstated their commitments towards enhancing the security of lives and property ahead of the planned nationwide protest.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, told the governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) about the planned hunger and hardship protest.

Ribadu promised to support the 36 state governors in improving security architecture at the subnational.

Source: Legit.ng