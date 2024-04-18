The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed its next line of action after former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello failed to honour their invitation

The EFCC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) said the anti-graft agency will have to invite the military to arrest Bello

Pinheiro added that EFCC operatives know where Bello is hiding and they know what to do to the former governor

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has threatened to involve the military to arrest the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

The EFCC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) issued the threat on Thursday, April 18, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Why EFCC plans to invite military

Pinheiro said the anti-graft agency can invite the military to execute the arrest order issued on Wednesday, April 17, The Nation reports.

“We can invite the military to invade the building where he is being kept to execute the order of this court. What is edifying for him is to come to court and not to continue to play games.

“We want to come next week so that we can produce him. We know what to do. He cannot stand in the way of the Constitution."

He accused Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo of frustrating the effort of EFCC operatives to execute the order on Wednesday, April 17.

We know where Yahaya Bello is being kept

As reported by Vanguard, the counsel to the EFCC said they know Bello is at Ododo's house, adding that immunity is not attached to a home but to a person.

“What happened yesterday was that a person with immunity (Ododo) came to whisk him (Bello) away to abort his arrest.

“We know that he is being kept in his successor’s house. Immunity is not attached to a home but to a person.

Ododo smuggles Yahaya Bello out of Abuja residence

Legit.ng earlier reported that sporadic gunshots rented the air as Kogi state governor, Ahmed Ododo departed the residence of Bello on Wednesday, April 17.

EFCC operatives were planning to arrest Bello before the arrival of Ododo. The governor, who drove into Bello’s compound, departed after a while.

However, as he was leaving, reports filtered in that Bello was in his vehicle, forcing security operatives who had been on standby for hours to fire gunshots.

