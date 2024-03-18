Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has defended his action and military brutality against Odi community in November 1999

The Odi massacre was an attack carried out on November 20, 1999, by the Nigerian Armed Forces against the predominantly Ijaw town of Odi in Bayelsa state

Legit.ng reports that the attack came in the context of an ongoing conflict in the Niger Delta over indigenous rights to oil resources and environmental protection

Ughelli, Delta state - A past video of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, speaking on the Odi massacre that happened in 1999 is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Legit.ng recalls that Obasanjo had reportedly ordered the military to storm Odi, Bayelsa state, in November 1999 following a conflict in the Niger Delta region allegedly over the control of resources.

In November 1999, troops were deployed to Odi, Bayelsa state, where they wreaked havoc. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, HQ Nigerian Army

In some accounts, the military claimed that it was ambushed on its way into the community. In the ensuing clash, many lives and properties were lost. Obasanjo, president from 1999 to 2007, was Nigeria's leader at the time.

The same scenario seemed to have played out in Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area (LGA) of Delta state.

Amid the killing of soldiers in the community and subsequent military action, some south-south indigenes fear another 'Odi massacre' by the Nigerian army.

In a flashback video, Obasanjo replied when asked by the BBC if he regrets the Odi massacre:

“If I have soldiers and police who are the instrument by which I should maintain security, and I send police, and they were killed, and I sent soldiers, and they were killed, what do you expect me to do?

“If you are in my position, what would you do? You will fold your arms? You answer me, my dear brother (speaking to the interviewer).”

